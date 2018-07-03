July 2018: Ionospheric Propagation Predictions

Posted about 5 days ago | 1 comment

For July, very low solar activity is expected. In the second half of the month there will be some weak Solar Flares, but the conditions will always be rather poor.

Tags: , ,

IK0IXI

What Next?

Related Articles

One Response to "July 2018: Ionospheric Propagation Predictions"

  1. Milton says:
    July 4, 2018 at 01:16

    Hello, congratulations 73 HC4Z

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close