KH1/KH7Z Baker Island [Press Release]

16 January 2018
For Immediate Release:
The Dateline DX Association is pleased to announce major equipment support from Elecraft, DX Engineering, and SteppIR Communications Systems for its KH1/KH7Z Baker Island 2018 DXpedition.
For the KH1/KH7Z operation, Elecraft will supply the highly reliable K3S transceivers and their matching KPA500 amplifiers. These radios are veterans of several highly successful major DXpeditions and will greatly aid our goal of many ATNO contacts.
Our use permit for access to the Baker National Wildlife Refuge restricts the type and height of antennas we can use for KH1/KH7Z. SteppIR Communications Systems is working with team member George Wallner, AA7JV, with antennas that are acceptable to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Every operation of this size needs a large number of critical equipment items suitable for island operation. DX Engineering has stepped up to offer those items on an as needed basis.
DX Engineering continues to support major DXpeditions, and is a quality supplier of everything needed for the Amateur Radio community. KH1 is the 4th most wanted entity. Our plans are to bring the KH1 entity to as many
operators, and countries as we can. Support from these equipment vendors is appreciated and helps us meet our QSO goals. As with any DXpedition to the really rare ones, this will be another large budget operation. The operator team will contribute over 50% of the expected budget of $400,000. You can help make this DXpedition happen by visiting our website, and contributing today.
http://www.baker2018.net/pages/donate.html
Thank you in advance for your support.
The Baker Island 2018 Team
**********************************
19 December 2017
The Team informs DxCoffee readers:
For Immediate Release:
The Dateline DX Association is pleased to announce the callsign for its DXpedition to Baker Island in June 2018.
The Association already has the callsign KH7Z so we will identify our location and call as KH1/KH7Z.
Visiting a remote DX location like Baker Island is an expensive undertaking. Our budget is over $400,000 and 50% of this cost is being underwritten by the team members. That still leaves a large amount of fundraising. Do you need KH1 for an ATNO? This is the first DXpedition to Baker and Howland Islands since 2002. The FWS ruling that allowed this trip prevents another DXpedition for 10 years. Please help make this happen by donating at our website Baker2018.net. A 50% deposit on our vessel is due December 31, 2017 so we have an immediate need for our 2017 fundraising. Please remember that NCDXF members may direct donations above $250 through the Northern California DX Foundation to qualify for a tax deduction. The specific details as well as general donation instructions are on our website at http://www.baker2018.net/pages/donate.html
Thanks for helping make this happen.
The Dateline DX Association
Don Greenbaum, N1DG, Tom Harrell, N4XP, and Kevin Rowett, K6TD co leaders
Hello congratulations 73 HC4Z