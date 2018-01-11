New IREF Website and Award Program

For Immediate Release:

IREF is pleased to announce the following:

A new website has been developed to make it easier to navigate and get information on IREF activities and also to support the organization. The website will eventually be migrated to islandradio.org, but can be viewed now at https://irefnew.wordpress.com .

As most IOTA participants know, the mission of IREF is to encourage and support IOTA focused expeditions. To this point we’ve only encouraged expeditions through financial support and in pursuit of that objective IREF has disbursed more than $80,000 to IOTA expeditioners since our founding in 1999. The IREF funding criteria has evolved over the years, but now focuses on IOTA islands that are confirmed by less than 15% of chasers. IREF has often been asked to sponsor expeditions to islands that aren’t as rare, however, because we don’t have unlimited funds, the budget can’t take much of that. On the recent VK9AR expedition the expedition team discussed potential ways to motivate and encourage expeditioners to get out more and activate the less rare islands that many new chasers still need. The IREF Board has taken these suggestions under consideration and believe that the time has come for IREF to find other, non-financial ways, to encourage IOTA expeditions to less rare destinations as well as to continue our current focus on financial support for rare IOTAs. IREF believes it is within the mission of IREF to encourage island expeditioning and if we can’t always do it with money, we should use other means.

Therefore IREF is pleased to announce that we will be sponsoring a new award, the IOTA Expeditioner of the Year award. For information and rules please visit the new website at the link above.

IREF will be looking for sponsors for the awards and will give away as many plaques as we can get sponsored. The sponsor will have their name or organization on the plaque along with IREF Logo.

Please visit the IREF Facebook page to keep up with current activities.