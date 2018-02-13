PJ2/DL9NBJ Curacao SA-099

“Thilo, DL9NBJ will be active from Curacao (holiday-style) as PJ2/DL9NBJ during February 14-28, 2018.
QRV on HF bands.
QSL request via Clublog only, live Log and On Air indicator on QRZ.com”
TNX to Thilo by DxCoffee Staff.
73 from HC4Z gratulations