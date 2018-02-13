PJ2/DL9NBJ Curacao SA-099

“Thilo, DL9NBJ will be active from Curacao (holiday-style) as PJ2/DL9NBJ during February 14-28, 2018.

QRV on HF bands.

QSL request via Clublog only, live Log and On Air indicator on QRZ.com”

 

One Response to "PJ2/DL9NBJ Curacao SA-099"

  1. Milton says:
    February 16, 2018 at 19:23

    73 from HC4Z gratulations

