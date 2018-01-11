Seeking nominations for the Intrepid Spirit Award

The Intrepid-DX Group is seeking nominations for the individual or group that most displayed their “Intrepid Spirit” this past year. The Intrepid Spirit for purposes of this award is defined as:
 
An Intrepid Spirit is bold, courageous, dedicated, innovative, fearless, generous, resolute and visionary in their approach to Amateur Radio. We want to recognize those individuals or groups that activated the rare, difficult and dangerous places. 
 
We are seeking to make this award to the group or individual that most displayed their intrepid spirit in 2017, by expressing an unshakable commitment to the Amateur Radio DX Community.
 
This award is made in memory of our friend, James McLaughlin WA2EWE/T6AF. SK, Kabul Afghanistan, April 27th, 2011.
 
Nominations may be submitted via email to: intrepiddxgroup@gmail.com
 
All nominations must be received by January 15th, 2018. The Board of Directors of the Intrepid-DX Group will evaluate the nominations and the award will be presented at the International DX Convention in Visalia, California on April 21st, 2018.
 
The Intrepid-DX Group was formed in 2010 following our successful Dxpedition to Iraq.
 
You can view our website at http://www.intrepid-dx.com/awards.php
 
Thank you,
 
Paul Ewing-N6PSE
 
Vice President and Founder
The Intrepid DX Group

 

 
