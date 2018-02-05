SI9AM Sweden

Dirk ON3UN informs DxCoffee Readers:
“DD2CW Jef and ON3UN Dirk gone be active from SI9AM.
Activation from 20 till 26 March 2017.
Including entry in WPX contest. They hope to work you all.”
QSL via Dirk ON3UN, bureau or direct.
