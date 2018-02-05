SI9AM Sweden

Dirk ON3UN informs DxCoffee Readers:

“DD2CW  Jef and ON3UN Dirk gone be active from SI9AM.

Activation from 20 till 26 March 2017.

Including entry in WPX contest. They hope to work you all.”

QSL via Dirk ON3UN, bureau or direct.

 

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

