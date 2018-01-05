We wanna invite to all ham radio operators of the world to contact us with the Special Call 5K6RM Feria de Manizales, Colombia
Starts: January 5, 2018 05:00 Z
Ends: January 14, 2018 19:00 Z
Bands: 80m, 40m, 20m, 30m, 15m, 10m, 6m and 2m
Modes: SSB, RTTY, CW, SSTV
Operators: HK6JIL, HK6BRK, HK6JCF, HK6F, HK6J, HK6NVV, HK6PVA, HK4D/6, HK6ERU, HJ6EAG, HK4LIS/6 HK4GOO/6.
Attendance certificate: QSL card
Contact confirmation can be sent by sending each participant, log to the mail 5k6rm.manizales@gmail.com, through the log of https://www.qrz.com/db/5K6RM, or eQSL log, QSL card via Bureau or direct QSL card.