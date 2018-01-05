Special Call 5K6RM Feria de Manizales, Colombia

We wanna invite to all ham radio operators of the world to contact us with the Special Call 5K6RM Feria de Manizales, Colombia

Starts: January 5, 2018 05:00 Z

Ends: January 14, 2018 19:00 Z

Bands: 80m, 40m, 20m, 30m, 15m, 10m, 6m and 2m
Modes: SSB, RTTY, CW, SSTV

Operators: HK6JIL, HK6BRK, HK6JCF, HK6F, HK6J, HK6NVV, HK6PVA, HK4D/6, HK6ERU, HJ6EAG, HK4LIS/6 HK4GOO/6.

Attendance certificate: QSL card

Contact confirmation can be sent by sending each participant, log to the mail 5k6rm.manizales@gmail.com, through the log of https://www.qrz.com/db/5K6RM, or eQSL log, QSL card via Bureau or direct QSL card.

 

