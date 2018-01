A team composed by EA1SA, EA5KM, EA7AJR, EA7KW ,F9IE, F8ATS,

HK6F, IK5RUN, IN3ZNR, JH4RHF and EA5RM will be on the air

from Pointe Noire , The Republic of the Congo, from March 9th

to March 19th. They will be on all bands from 10 to 160 meters

on SSB, CW and RTTY as TN5R.