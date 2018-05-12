Upcoming Youth Contesting Program (YCP) Event

Posted about 23 hours ago | 0 comment

Philipp DK6SP, YOTA Social Media Team, informs DxCoffee readers:

 

Upcoming Youth Contesting Program (YCP) Event

“During the upcoming weekend CQ Mir International Contest will take place. 
A youth team with team members under the age of 26 each from Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Germany will represent 9A1A.
They will be qrv from 160m to 10m in CW and SSB from this big gun station located in Zagreb area.
Outside of the contest there are activities planned as 9A/homecall.

Try to give them a call in the Youth Contesting Program!

73 de YOTA Social Media Team”

 

 

Tags: , , , , ,
IZ8IYX

IZ8IYX

Journalist and Chief Editor of DxCoffee.com - I wrote DX articles for: The DX Magazine (USA), CQ Ham Radio (Japan), DX Magazine 59 (Japan), Radio Amateur CQ (Spain), Radio Rivista (Italy), MDXC Book Italy, CQ Elettronica (Italy).

What Next?

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Submit Comment

CAPTCHA

*

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close