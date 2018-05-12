Philipp DK6SP, YOTA Social Media Team, informs DxCoffee readers:

Upcoming Youth Contesting Program (YCP) Event

“During the upcoming weekend CQ Mir International Contest will take place.

A youth team with team members under the age of 26 each from Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Germany will represent 9A1A.

They will be qrv from 160m to 10m in CW and SSB from this big gun station located in Zagreb area.

Outside of the contest there are activities planned as 9A/homecall.

Try to give them a call in the Youth Contesting Program!

73 de YOTA Social Media Team”