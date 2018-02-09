VP6D Ducie Island 2018 [Press Release #2]

8 February 2018

Joining the team is Vadym UT6UD. An active DX-peditioner, he has operated as H44UD, A35UD, S21XV, FO/UT6UD from Austral and Marquesas Islands, FG/UT6UD. He was a member of the 2016 VK0EK DX-pedition to Heard Island. Many will recognize Vadym from his 160 activity.

We’re happy to announce that 6 meter EME was added to the project. With planning support from Lance W7GJ, and the 6 meter community, we hope to make the first ever 6m EME QSOs from Ducie Island.

We’re working with several amateur radio equipment manufacturers and suppliers who indicated interest in supporting VP6D. Onboard already are Arlan Communications for RadioSport headsets, DX-Engineering for antenna and other supplies and GM0OBX Custom Cables offered their support. We’re in the process of formalizing agreements with other manufacturers.

The logistics plan is coming together. Our equipment will be consolidated in Fremont, California for testing, packaging and shipment to the Braveheart in New Zealand. . The team has a group reservation for our flight transportation from Papeete to Mangareva and back. Braveheart will pick us up in Mangareva and return us there at the end of the expedition

Detailed antenna plans are coming together nicely with 2-element vertical dipole arrays on the high bands backed up by a couple of horizontal beams, 4-squares on 30 / 40 meters and verticals on 80 / 160 meters. The 160 receiving antenna plans are under development.

With the cost of DX-peditions to remote islands increasing each year, we kicked off our fundraising campaign with a generous grant from the Northern California DX Foundation, quickly followed by other DX clubs and foundations. We appreciate the individuals who are supporting the project with their donations. A current list of all donors is available at: vp6d.com

VP6/D continues to be ranked in the top 25 Most Wanted, now at #21.

