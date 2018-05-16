Z23MD Zimbabwe 2018

The MDXC informs DxCoffee Readers:

“On the road again, and this time on the road toAfrica to reach their next QTH on far from Harare:just in the middle of a great safari land . As a matter of fact, the leader Antonio, IZ8CCW and the co-leader Gabriele, I2VGW, are happy to announce to the Dxer Comunity the new adventure with the international MDXC team: Zimbabwe 2018. The license is already in the leaders’s hands as Z23MD and they planned to be on air from October 26 to November 6th

According to the evaluations that they have done, they are confident to give to a lot of dxers the possibility to work this Country in the Low bands, Warc and especially in the Digis modes.

At the moment the team is already built by experienced operators: 20 peoeple coming from 8 (eight) Countries. On the air will be five stations, any mode, around the clock.

For any further news and updates please stay tune: the official web site of this new great adventure is coming. Of course any donation and sponsorship will be very very appreciated by the entire team! The official web site by the way is already on line: http://www.mdxc.org/z23md/.”