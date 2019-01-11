I am bringing back up on these pages a thread started by Enrico IZ5CML on the hamradioweb.org forum. There he analyzed the longest awaited DXCC entities. For further comments or updates, please see (in Italian) http://www.hamradioweb.org/forums/showthread.php?t=23080. We thank Enrico for writing these notes.

Being intrigued by a discussion occurred somewhere else, I have wanted to make this short list of the DXCC entities that have been missed on our bands for the longest time. Having based on my log and some search on the net, this should be the “rank”.

There can be mistakes or omissions, so if someone has the correct info, please report it here; here I list the latest activity from a certain entity; it is not necessarily a large Dxpedition, it can also be a single operator making 1000 QSO.

I went back to 2006 and before, because a waiting time of 10-12 years is quite “normal” for the “most wanted” entities. More than 12 years is where the wait gets “abnormal”.

The only country, meant as a nation, in this list is the untarnished North Korea, under a fierce dictatorship.

In the past, back in the 80’s and 90’s, there were several nations with a “most wanted” status, usually for wars or political reason; some prefixes come to mind: 3V8, 5A, 7O, YA, A5, S2, XU, XY, and even BY in older times! From this point of view, times have changed and now there are not many nations where hams are considered enemies.

In 2019 what are the longest awaited DXCC entities?

P5 North Korea was operated during a very short activity in 2015, by Dom 3Z9DX, but the QSO were so few (785) that the demand has remained basically the same as before. 17 years without a substantial activity.

3Y/B Buovet, it has been 17 years since 3Y0C, but in 2009 we had a short operation with a few hundred QSO.

CE0X San Felix island, 17 years since XR0X.

KH3 Johnston island (AH3D 2003) , BP9 Pratas island (BQ9P 2003) 17 years.

KH7/K Kure atoll, with K7C in 2005, almost 14 years.

FT5/X Kerguelen, after FT5XO in 2005, only a short operation in 2016, with a few hundred QSO , 14 years.

3Y/P Peter one, 13 years since 3Y0X.

EZ Turkmenistan, actually missing on the bands from 2007, but in 2006 the activity was already very sparse, therefore 12-13 years, for a country that used to have a very normal activity for decades with many resident operators; yet, since 2006 it has no ham radio operations due to a short sighted dictatorship and there are no clues as to when this situation will be unlocked.

Down the ranking, there are many entities that we have been waiting for 10-11 years, but this is a normal time for such remote places that are hard to get to. You have to consider though that the wait is bound to get longer for these entities; in a few years time, maybe even before we start to take advantage of the new solar cycle, we will have a lot of entities inactive from 14-15-16 years and this is quite a long time; will there be enough resources to activate them before too long? It’s unlikely, hence the time required to obtain the Top Honor Roll will grow, but in the end, isn’t this that makes it so fascinating?

It is to be said, as a final consideration, that compared to a few years ago, there are currently more Dxpeditions to semi-rare entities and, except for P5 and EZ, there aren’t any really rare countries (nations).

What remains is a “hard core” of 15-20 entities where it is really difficult to go, whether for logistical or bureaucratic reasons (see how hard it is to get a landing permission on all the KH’s from the USNWS…).